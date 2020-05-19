All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5845 Friars Rd #1306

5845 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Location

5845 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Valley West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo at the Courtyards Mission Valley! - We have a 2 bedroom, 2 bath on the third level of the Courtyards in Mission Valley. The complex has a guard house to greet visitors, as well as gated underground parking, large swimming pools, spas, racquetball courts, exercise room, and saunas. The unit has AC and an in unit stackable washer/dryer. A balcony off of the master bedroom overlooks one of the complex pools. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet.

Additional Terms:
One year lease
Small pet considered with additional deposit
Water included in rent
Tenant pays all other utilities

To view this unit, please contact us at (619) 535-6530.

(RLNE2087542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 Friars Rd #1306 have any available units?
5845 Friars Rd #1306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5845 Friars Rd #1306 have?
Some of 5845 Friars Rd #1306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845 Friars Rd #1306 currently offering any rent specials?
5845 Friars Rd #1306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 Friars Rd #1306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5845 Friars Rd #1306 is pet friendly.
Does 5845 Friars Rd #1306 offer parking?
Yes, 5845 Friars Rd #1306 offers parking.
Does 5845 Friars Rd #1306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5845 Friars Rd #1306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 Friars Rd #1306 have a pool?
Yes, 5845 Friars Rd #1306 has a pool.
Does 5845 Friars Rd #1306 have accessible units?
No, 5845 Friars Rd #1306 does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 Friars Rd #1306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5845 Friars Rd #1306 does not have units with dishwashers.
