5845 Friars Rd #1306

Amenities
2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo at the Courtyards Mission Valley! - We have a 2 bedroom, 2 bath on the third level of the Courtyards in Mission Valley. The complex has a guard house to greet visitors, as well as gated underground parking, large swimming pools, spas, racquetball courts, exercise room, and saunas. The unit has AC and an in unit stackable washer/dryer. A balcony off of the master bedroom overlooks one of the complex pools. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet.
Additional Terms:
One year lease
Small pet considered with additional deposit
Water included in rent
Tenant pays all other utilities
To view this unit, please contact us at (619) 535-6530.
(RLNE2087542)