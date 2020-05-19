5845 Friars Rd #1306

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo at the Courtyards Mission Valley! - We have a 2 bedroom, 2 bath on the third level of the Courtyards in Mission Valley. The complex has a guard house to greet visitors, as well as gated underground parking, large swimming pools, spas, racquetball courts, exercise room, and saunas. The unit has AC and an in unit stackable washer/dryer. A balcony off of the master bedroom overlooks one of the complex pools. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet.



Additional Terms:

One year lease

Small pet considered with additional deposit

Water included in rent

Tenant pays all other utilities



To view this unit, please contact us at (619) 535-6530.



(RLNE2087542)