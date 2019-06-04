5810 Riley St #9

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

RILEY - TOP FLOOR CONDO NEXT TO USD! - Available for Move-in March 27th.



Top floor west facing with panoramic views of San Diego and bay! Enjoy views of nightly Seaworld fireworks during the summer. Condo features hardwood & marble flooring, multiple skylights, two spacious bedrooms, upgraded kitchen w/ island, cabinets w/ pull out shelves, pantry w/ fold outs. Stainless steel appliances, large dining area. Bright, light, open & airy best describes this spacious home! There is additional storage closet off the laundry room that also comes with this condo.



PARKING: 1 assigned space.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven. Community laundry room.



UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDG&E. Owner pays water, trash.



PET & SMOKING POLICY:

- 1 pet under 25 lb, $250 pet deposit and $25/month pet rent.

- No smokers.



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease.

- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.

- Credit score of 650 or better and 2.8x rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.

- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

Apply online @ www.hightideprop.com

We will need an application for each adult (18+ years old) and there is a $35 fee for each application.

We will also need proof of income (last two months of paystubs or last year's tax return) and proof of ID attached to each application.



If applying online is not an option for you, you can come into our office with the above mentioned documents.

High Tide Properties

4550 Kearny Villa Rd #223

San Diego, CA 92123



(RLNE3252375)