Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5810 Riley St #9
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

5810 Riley St #9

5810 Riley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5810 Riley Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
RILEY - TOP FLOOR CONDO NEXT TO USD! - Available for Move-in March 27th.

Top floor west facing with panoramic views of San Diego and bay! Enjoy views of nightly Seaworld fireworks during the summer. Condo features hardwood & marble flooring, multiple skylights, two spacious bedrooms, upgraded kitchen w/ island, cabinets w/ pull out shelves, pantry w/ fold outs. Stainless steel appliances, large dining area. Bright, light, open & airy best describes this spacious home! There is additional storage closet off the laundry room that also comes with this condo.

PARKING: 1 assigned space.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven. Community laundry room.

UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDG&E. Owner pays water, trash.

PET & SMOKING POLICY:
- 1 pet under 25 lb, $250 pet deposit and $25/month pet rent.
- No smokers.

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease.
- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.
- Credit score of 650 or better and 2.8x rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.
- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
Apply online @ www.hightideprop.com
We will need an application for each adult (18+ years old) and there is a $35 fee for each application.
We will also need proof of income (last two months of paystubs or last year's tax return) and proof of ID attached to each application.

If applying online is not an option for you, you can come into our office with the above mentioned documents.
High Tide Properties
4550 Kearny Villa Rd #223
San Diego, CA 92123

(RLNE3252375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 Riley St #9 have any available units?
5810 Riley St #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5810 Riley St #9 have?
Some of 5810 Riley St #9's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 Riley St #9 currently offering any rent specials?
5810 Riley St #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 Riley St #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5810 Riley St #9 is pet friendly.
Does 5810 Riley St #9 offer parking?
Yes, 5810 Riley St #9 offers parking.
Does 5810 Riley St #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5810 Riley St #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 Riley St #9 have a pool?
No, 5810 Riley St #9 does not have a pool.
Does 5810 Riley St #9 have accessible units?
No, 5810 Riley St #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 Riley St #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5810 Riley St #9 has units with dishwashers.
