5738 Cape Jewels Trail

Beautiful 4B/3BA House w/ 2 Car Attached Garage and Large Yard! - Beautiful 4B/3BA house available for lease in Pacific Highlands Ranch featuring approximately 2,065 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen. Large kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Private backyard access off of living room features lush vegetation and built-in gas fireplace. Master bedroom features private balcony and attached bathroom with dual sinks, stall shower & soaking tub!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $4070

- WASHER/DRYER: hookups only

- AIR CONDITIONING: yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHz_PFZ2Yek



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- FLOORING: Tile, carpet

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none, tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



