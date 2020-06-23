All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5738 Cape Jewels Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5738 Cape Jewels Trail

5738 Cape Jewels Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5738 Cape Jewels Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4B/3BA House w/ 2 Car Attached Garage and Large Yard! - Beautiful 4B/3BA house available for lease in Pacific Highlands Ranch featuring approximately 2,065 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen. Large kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Private backyard access off of living room features lush vegetation and built-in gas fireplace. Master bedroom features private balcony and attached bathroom with dual sinks, stall shower & soaking tub!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $4070
- WASHER/DRYER: hookups only
- AIR CONDITIONING: yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHz_PFZ2Yek

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- FLOORING: Tile, carpet
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none, tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4652977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

