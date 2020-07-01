5738 Adelaide Ave - Up

Amenities

pet friendly parking internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

Three bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs unit near SDSU. Easy access to freeways, shopping and restaurants.



One off street parking spot. Plenty of on street parking in front of the house.



Refrigerator included. Shared laundry with one other unit. Tenants pay portion of the water for the unit. Tenant pays SDGE & cable internet.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.