Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:33 AM

5707 Mildred St

5707 Mildred Street · No Longer Available
Location

5707 Mildred Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great 1 bed, 1 bath apartment is available now. Close to USD, Mission Valley, Old Town, and the 5 or 8 freeways. One off street parking space. Washer/dryer in the unit. Water and trash included. Resident responsible for SDG&E. No pets allowed.

VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on Rently(dot)com and use the link below to Self Tour Now:
www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1100285
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
youtube(dot)com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.
2. A good credit score and clean history. (625 minimum)
3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for
clarification if necessary.
5. A United States Social Security Number
6. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 Mildred St have any available units?
5707 Mildred St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5707 Mildred St have?
Some of 5707 Mildred St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 Mildred St currently offering any rent specials?
5707 Mildred St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 Mildred St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5707 Mildred St is pet friendly.
Does 5707 Mildred St offer parking?
Yes, 5707 Mildred St offers parking.
Does 5707 Mildred St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5707 Mildred St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 Mildred St have a pool?
No, 5707 Mildred St does not have a pool.
Does 5707 Mildred St have accessible units?
No, 5707 Mildred St does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 Mildred St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 Mildred St does not have units with dishwashers.

