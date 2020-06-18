5678 Antigua Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Gorgeous, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms two-story single-family home property rental in the Tierrasanta neighborhood in San Diego.



The classic interior is unfurnished and features hardwood floors, fireplace, high vaulted ceiling, large family room with fireplace, additional room/office space near the master bedroom, dining room, and living room. Spacious bedrooms including a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a balcony. A kitchen with granite countertops, lots of pantry space, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Including an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control.



Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity (solar panels will help cut the costs), cable, and phone bills. The landlord will be responsible for the solar panels.



Additional Details:

There is an attached 2-car garage and a driveway available for use.



This pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



