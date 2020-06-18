All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5678 Antigua Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5678 Antigua Boulevard
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

5678 Antigua Boulevard

5678 Antigua Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5678 Antigua Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Get HUGE savings on your Electricity bill!!! This property has a solar-panel.

Gorgeous, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms two-story single-family home property rental in the Tierrasanta neighborhood in San Diego.

The classic interior is unfurnished and features hardwood floors, fireplace, high vaulted ceiling, large family room with fireplace, additional room/office space near the master bedroom, dining room, and living room. Spacious bedrooms including a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a balcony. A kitchen with granite countertops, lots of pantry space, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Including an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control.

Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity (solar panels will help cut the costs), cable, and phone bills. The landlord will be responsible for the solar panels.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
There is an attached 2-car garage and a driveway available for use.

This pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5723896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5678 Antigua Boulevard have any available units?
5678 Antigua Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5678 Antigua Boulevard have?
Some of 5678 Antigua Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5678 Antigua Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5678 Antigua Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5678 Antigua Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5678 Antigua Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5678 Antigua Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5678 Antigua Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5678 Antigua Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5678 Antigua Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5678 Antigua Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5678 Antigua Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5678 Antigua Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5678 Antigua Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5678 Antigua Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5678 Antigua Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University