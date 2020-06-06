Amenities
3BD 2BA HOME IN ALLIED GARDENS - NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE COVERED PATIO, PET FRIENDLY - ***AVAILABLE NOW***
*** The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.GPMsandiego.com***
5672 Waring Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Located in Allied Gardens
3 Bed
2 Bath
Estimated 1204 sqft
House
1 Story
2 Car Garage
Refrigerator
Stove / Oven - Gas
White Appliance
Title Countertop
Tile Backsplash
Wood Cabinets
Galley Style Kitchen
NEW Paint Throughout
Newer Carpet Throughout
Vinyl Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms and Dining Room
Skylight in Living Room
Double Pane Windows
NEW Window Covering
Master Bedroom has Walk-In Closet
Forced Air Heat
No A/C
2 Car Garage - Exterior Entrance
Storage Shed in Backyard
Washer / Dryer Hook-ups in Garage
CLOSE TO:
SDSU
Lake Murray
Patrick Henry High School
Elementary Schools
Hospital
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water / Sewer
Cable / Internet
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2595
PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets MAX - Cat or Dog - Any Size
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
