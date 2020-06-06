All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

5672 Waring Rd.

5672 Waring Road · No Longer Available
Location

5672 Waring Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3BD 2BA HOME IN ALLIED GARDENS - NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE COVERED PATIO, PET FRIENDLY - ***AVAILABLE NOW***

*** The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.GPMsandiego.com***

5672 Waring Rd
San Diego, CA 92120

Located in Allied Gardens

3 Bed
2 Bath
Estimated 1204 sqft
House
1 Story
2 Car Garage

Refrigerator
Stove / Oven - Gas
White Appliance
Title Countertop
Tile Backsplash
Wood Cabinets
Galley Style Kitchen

NEW Paint Throughout
Newer Carpet Throughout
Vinyl Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms and Dining Room
Skylight in Living Room
Double Pane Windows
NEW Window Covering
Master Bedroom has Walk-In Closet

Forced Air Heat
No A/C
2 Car Garage - Exterior Entrance
Storage Shed in Backyard
Washer / Dryer Hook-ups in Garage

CLOSE TO:
SDSU
Lake Murray
Patrick Henry High School
Elementary Schools
Hospital

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water / Sewer
Cable / Internet

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2595

PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets MAX - Cat or Dog - Any Size
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5085917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

