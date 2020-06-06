Amenities

3BD 2BA HOME IN ALLIED GARDENS - NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE COVERED PATIO, PET FRIENDLY - ***AVAILABLE NOW***



*** The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.GPMsandiego.com***



5672 Waring Rd

San Diego, CA 92120



Located in Allied Gardens



3 Bed

2 Bath

Estimated 1204 sqft

House

1 Story

2 Car Garage



Refrigerator

Stove / Oven - Gas

White Appliance

Title Countertop

Tile Backsplash

Wood Cabinets

Galley Style Kitchen



NEW Paint Throughout

Newer Carpet Throughout

Vinyl Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms and Dining Room

Skylight in Living Room

Double Pane Windows

NEW Window Covering

Master Bedroom has Walk-In Closet



Forced Air Heat

No A/C

2 Car Garage - Exterior Entrance

Storage Shed in Backyard

Washer / Dryer Hook-ups in Garage



CLOSE TO:

SDSU

Lake Murray

Patrick Henry High School

Elementary Schools

Hospital



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water / Sewer

Cable / Internet



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2595



PET INFORMATION:

2 Pets MAX - Cat or Dog - Any Size

Pet Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



