San Diego, CA
5670 Bounty St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

5670 Bounty St

5670 Bounty Street · No Longer Available
Location

5670 Bounty Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

Elegant and Stylish Four Bedroom/Three Bathroom Single Family House in San Diego.

Stunning home in the very desirable neighborhood of Del Cerro. The living and dining have been fully remodeled with designer paint, hardwood flooring, porcelain tile, and new lighting accents. Both fireplaces have been refinished to a more modern look. The family room is expansive, custom windows, and has built-in bookshelves. The kitchen is open with granite counters and upgraded cabinetry. The homes backyard has hardscape, canyon views, and possible workshop space.

5670 Bounty St is close to Navajo Canyon Open Space Park, St. Therese Academy, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, and Allied Gardens Recreation Center quick with quick access to Mission Valley Freeway and Escondido Freeway.

Unit Features:
- 2 story 4 bed/ 3 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner,
- Electric heating system
- Garage
- Patio
- Washer and Dryer
- Fireplace

Other Amenities:
- 2 Fireplaces,
- Laundry in the garage

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/5670-Bounty-St-San-Diego-CA-92120-3

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5555850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5670 Bounty St have any available units?
5670 Bounty St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5670 Bounty St have?
Some of 5670 Bounty St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5670 Bounty St currently offering any rent specials?
5670 Bounty St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5670 Bounty St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5670 Bounty St is pet friendly.
Does 5670 Bounty St offer parking?
Yes, 5670 Bounty St offers parking.
Does 5670 Bounty St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5670 Bounty St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5670 Bounty St have a pool?
No, 5670 Bounty St does not have a pool.
Does 5670 Bounty St have accessible units?
No, 5670 Bounty St does not have accessible units.
Does 5670 Bounty St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5670 Bounty St has units with dishwashers.

