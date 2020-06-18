Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Elegant and Stylish Four Bedroom/Three Bathroom Single Family House in San Diego.



Stunning home in the very desirable neighborhood of Del Cerro. The living and dining have been fully remodeled with designer paint, hardwood flooring, porcelain tile, and new lighting accents. Both fireplaces have been refinished to a more modern look. The family room is expansive, custom windows, and has built-in bookshelves. The kitchen is open with granite counters and upgraded cabinetry. The homes backyard has hardscape, canyon views, and possible workshop space.



5670 Bounty St is close to Navajo Canyon Open Space Park, St. Therese Academy, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, and Allied Gardens Recreation Center quick with quick access to Mission Valley Freeway and Escondido Freeway.



Unit Features:

- 2 story 4 bed/ 3 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner,

- Electric heating system

- Garage

- Patio

- Washer and Dryer

- Fireplace



Other Amenities:

- 2 Fireplaces,

- Laundry in the garage



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/5670-Bounty-St-San-Diego-CA-92120-3



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



