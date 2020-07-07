All apartments in San Diego
5651 Hamill Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5651 Hamill Avenue

5651 Hamill Avenue · No Longer Available
San Diego
Allied Gardens
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5651 Hamill Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Three bedroom corner lot with Hardwood Floors throughout, refrigerator, indoor washer/dryer hook ups with convenient shelving and ample storage. Large private fenced yard with fruit and nut trees. Gardener Included in rent. 2 car detached garage with built-in storage cabinets. Play/doll house outside is great for children.
Friendly neighborhood close to public and private schools, I-8, I-15, I-805, public transportation, stores, restaurants, library, park and recreation center, Cowles Mountain, Mission Trails, Lake Murray, SDSU, public golf course, public tennis courts and much much more.

One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

Easy to view: electronic lock box with access from 8 am to 7 pm. instructions to obtain code are posted at the front door by lock box.
You may also call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5651 Hamill Avenue have any available units?
5651 Hamill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5651 Hamill Avenue have?
Some of 5651 Hamill Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5651 Hamill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5651 Hamill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5651 Hamill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5651 Hamill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5651 Hamill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5651 Hamill Avenue offers parking.
Does 5651 Hamill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5651 Hamill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5651 Hamill Avenue have a pool?
No, 5651 Hamill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5651 Hamill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5651 Hamill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5651 Hamill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5651 Hamill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

