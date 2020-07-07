5651 Hamill Avenue

Amenities

Three bedroom corner lot with Hardwood Floors throughout, refrigerator, indoor washer/dryer hook ups with convenient shelving and ample storage. Large private fenced yard with fruit and nut trees. Gardener Included in rent. 2 car detached garage with built-in storage cabinets. Play/doll house outside is great for children.

Friendly neighborhood close to public and private schools, I-8, I-15, I-805, public transportation, stores, restaurants, library, park and recreation center, Cowles Mountain, Mission Trails, Lake Murray, SDSU, public golf course, public tennis courts and much much more.



One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



Easy to view: electronic lock box with access from 8 am to 7 pm. instructions to obtain code are posted at the front door by lock box.

You may also call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.



LEASING@CSPMINC.NET



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



