All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5645 Caminito Katerina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5645 Caminito Katerina
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

5645 Caminito Katerina

5645 Caminito Katerina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5645 Caminito Katerina, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-Br Townhome. Garage. Clairemont Mesa. 92111 - Spacious townhome. Central Clairemont. Beautifully upgraded kitchen. Big, private patio. 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has newer granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. Newer water-resistant laminate flooring through the home! Upgraded bathrooms. Laundry hookups in unit. 92111

- Water/trash/sewage included with rent, unless HOA shifts to a metered system at which point tenants would be responsible for water/trash/sewage.-

**1-yr. lease**
**Sorry, no co-signers**
**No smoking**
**No Pets**

Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. at 858-505-1300 for viewing.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4787246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5645 Caminito Katerina have any available units?
5645 Caminito Katerina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5645 Caminito Katerina have?
Some of 5645 Caminito Katerina's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5645 Caminito Katerina currently offering any rent specials?
5645 Caminito Katerina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5645 Caminito Katerina pet-friendly?
No, 5645 Caminito Katerina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5645 Caminito Katerina offer parking?
Yes, 5645 Caminito Katerina offers parking.
Does 5645 Caminito Katerina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5645 Caminito Katerina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5645 Caminito Katerina have a pool?
No, 5645 Caminito Katerina does not have a pool.
Does 5645 Caminito Katerina have accessible units?
No, 5645 Caminito Katerina does not have accessible units.
Does 5645 Caminito Katerina have units with dishwashers?
No, 5645 Caminito Katerina does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University