5645 Caminito Katerina

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful 2-Br Townhome. Garage. Clairemont Mesa. 92111 - Spacious townhome. Central Clairemont. Beautifully upgraded kitchen. Big, private patio. 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has newer granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. Newer water-resistant laminate flooring through the home! Upgraded bathrooms. Laundry hookups in unit. 92111



- Water/trash/sewage included with rent, unless HOA shifts to a metered system at which point tenants would be responsible for water/trash/sewage.-



**1-yr. lease**

**Sorry, no co-signers**

**No smoking**

**No Pets**



Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. at 858-505-1300 for viewing.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



