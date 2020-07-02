5633 Red River Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Split Level 5BR/3BA House in the San Carlos/Allied Gardens Area - Beautiful Split Level 5BR/3BA House in the San Carlos/Allied Gardens Area. Close to parks, Lake Murray, and Cowles Mountain trailheads. Centrally located between Mission Valley Shopping Center and Grossmont Shopping Center. Nearby freeways include Interstate 8, Interstate 15, and Route 52.

-Energy Saving Dual Pane Windows throughout

-New Central AC and Heat / Ceiling Fan in every bedroom

-Lots of storage/closet space



Downstairs Layout:

-Living Room

-Kitchen:

-----Cooking Island

-----Stove

-----Dishwasher

-----Dual Sinks w/Disposal

-----Lots of Cabinets/Counter space

-Extra Large Family/Entertainment Room:

-----Bar/Fireplace/Access to patio

-Large Master Bedroom Suite

-----Dual Entrances

-----Ceiling Fan

-----Extra Large Closet

-----Built-in desk/makeup station

-----Private Master Bathroom

-Bedrooms 2&3:

-----Ceiling Fans, Closets, Good sized rooms

-Full Hallway Bathroom

Upstairs Layout:

-Bedrooms 4&5:

-----Ceiling fans, Closets, Built-in desk/makeup stations

-Bonus Area as an Office or Play Area

-Back Patio:

-----Partially covered

-----Park like Setting and Beautiful Canyon Views

-----Fully Fenced Back Yard

-Attached 2 Car Garage:

-----Remote door opener

-----Full sized Washer/Dryer Hookups for 110/220/Gas

-Extra Wide RV Parking



-1 Small Pet. Meet & Greet Required. Additional Deposit.

-Good Credit Required. No Co-signers. Renters Insurance Required.

1 year lease. Rent $3,095. Deposit $3,100. Available now for immediate move-in.



5633 Red River Road, San Diego, CA 92120

Call (619) 432-2340 to schedule a time to view.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



