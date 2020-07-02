All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

5633 Red River Drive

5633 Red River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5633 Red River Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Split Level 5BR/3BA House in the San Carlos/Allied Gardens Area - Beautiful Split Level 5BR/3BA House in the San Carlos/Allied Gardens Area. Close to parks, Lake Murray, and Cowles Mountain trailheads. Centrally located between Mission Valley Shopping Center and Grossmont Shopping Center. Nearby freeways include Interstate 8, Interstate 15, and Route 52.
-Energy Saving Dual Pane Windows throughout
-New Central AC and Heat / Ceiling Fan in every bedroom
-Lots of storage/closet space

Downstairs Layout:
-Living Room
-Kitchen:
-----Cooking Island
-----Stove
-----Dishwasher
-----Dual Sinks w/Disposal
-----Lots of Cabinets/Counter space
-Extra Large Family/Entertainment Room:
-----Bar/Fireplace/Access to patio
-Large Master Bedroom Suite
-----Dual Entrances
-----Ceiling Fan
-----Extra Large Closet
-----Built-in desk/makeup station
-----Private Master Bathroom
-Bedrooms 2&3:
-----Ceiling Fans, Closets, Good sized rooms
-Full Hallway Bathroom
Upstairs Layout:
-Bedrooms 4&5:
-----Ceiling fans, Closets, Built-in desk/makeup stations
-Bonus Area as an Office or Play Area
-Back Patio:
-----Partially covered
-----Park like Setting and Beautiful Canyon Views
-----Fully Fenced Back Yard
-Attached 2 Car Garage:
-----Remote door opener
-----Full sized Washer/Dryer Hookups for 110/220/Gas
-Extra Wide RV Parking

-1 Small Pet. Meet & Greet Required. Additional Deposit.
-Good Credit Required. No Co-signers. Renters Insurance Required.
1 year lease. Rent $3,095. Deposit $3,100. Available now for immediate move-in.

5633 Red River Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Call (619) 432-2340 to schedule a time to view.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

(RLNE5301664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 Red River Drive have any available units?
5633 Red River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5633 Red River Drive have?
Some of 5633 Red River Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 Red River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5633 Red River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 Red River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5633 Red River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5633 Red River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5633 Red River Drive offers parking.
Does 5633 Red River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5633 Red River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 Red River Drive have a pool?
No, 5633 Red River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5633 Red River Drive have accessible units?
No, 5633 Red River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 Red River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5633 Red River Drive has units with dishwashers.

