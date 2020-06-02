All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM

5627 Riley St - A

5627 Riley St · No Longer Available
Location

5627 Riley St, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3bd/2ba house with 1-car garage AND extra off-street parking for 2 cars (3 total). Home is on quiet neighborhood street, easy walk just blocks to the Trolley, Starbucks, Urbane Cafe, Ballast Point Brewery, Jamba Juice, and YMCA. Walk to USD. Amenities include master bedroom/bath, full washer/dryer in unit, newly remodeled 2nd full bath, new flooring and ceiling fans throughout. Sunny kitchen, skylights and dining/living rooms.

Very central! Killer location for a great price. Best value and rarely available. Close to Mission Bay and Old Town, friendly neighbors, owner-occupied front house. Motion lights on premises, safe community with police station 1/4mi away. Bike to beaches, Mission Bay, and Old Town; easy access to the I5 and I8, and ten-minute drive to Downtown, PB and OB.

Commuter dream for NAVWAR, USMC/MCRD, Booz Allen Hamilton, Accenture, Military, Government, Contractor. 5-10 min max with no highway driving necessary.

Owners have 20+ yrs property management experience with multiple properties and excellent references. Available 5 Jun 2020.

Out of an abundance of caution, we are not conducting physical showings of the property. A video tour is posted at: https://vimeo.com/413695338. Password: 5627.

Apply at: https://anacostiallc.managebuilding.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 Riley St - A have any available units?
5627 Riley St - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5627 Riley St - A have?
Some of 5627 Riley St - A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 Riley St - A currently offering any rent specials?
5627 Riley St - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 Riley St - A pet-friendly?
No, 5627 Riley St - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5627 Riley St - A offer parking?
Yes, 5627 Riley St - A offers parking.
Does 5627 Riley St - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5627 Riley St - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 Riley St - A have a pool?
No, 5627 Riley St - A does not have a pool.
Does 5627 Riley St - A have accessible units?
No, 5627 Riley St - A does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 Riley St - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5627 Riley St - A does not have units with dishwashers.

