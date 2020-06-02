5627 Riley St - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3bd/2ba house with 1-car garage AND extra off-street parking for 2 cars (3 total). Home is on quiet neighborhood street, easy walk just blocks to the Trolley, Starbucks, Urbane Cafe, Ballast Point Brewery, Jamba Juice, and YMCA. Walk to USD. Amenities include master bedroom/bath, full washer/dryer in unit, newly remodeled 2nd full bath, new flooring and ceiling fans throughout. Sunny kitchen, skylights and dining/living rooms.



Very central! Killer location for a great price. Best value and rarely available. Close to Mission Bay and Old Town, friendly neighbors, owner-occupied front house. Motion lights on premises, safe community with police station 1/4mi away. Bike to beaches, Mission Bay, and Old Town; easy access to the I5 and I8, and ten-minute drive to Downtown, PB and OB.



Commuter dream for NAVWAR, USMC/MCRD, Booz Allen Hamilton, Accenture, Military, Government, Contractor. 5-10 min max with no highway driving necessary.



Owners have 20+ yrs property management experience with multiple properties and excellent references. Available 5 Jun 2020.



Out of an abundance of caution, we are not conducting physical showings of the property. A video tour is posted at: https://vimeo.com/413695338. Password: 5627.



Apply at: https://anacostiallc.managebuilding.com.