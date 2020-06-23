All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5580 Renaissance Ave #1

5580 Renaissance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5580 Renaissance Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
media room
Live in award Winning Renaissance Community at Andria. Rarely available plan 1 at Andria Complex. Newer appliances with Barn style Kitchen Sink, Granite counter tops, Vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, breakfast area, Split bedrooms for privacy and both with walk-n closet, no one below or above you, Great open view from the Balcony, single Car Attached Garage as well as assign space in front. Walk to UTC Mall, and soon to be open Trolley Line, close to restaurants, Theaters, Shopping and Hospitals. 3D Pic

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

