5580 Renaissance Ave #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage media room

Live in award Winning Renaissance Community at Andria. Rarely available plan 1 at Andria Complex. Newer appliances with Barn style Kitchen Sink, Granite counter tops, Vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, breakfast area, Split bedrooms for privacy and both with walk-n closet, no one below or above you, Great open view from the Balcony, single Car Attached Garage as well as assign space in front. Walk to UTC Mall, and soon to be open Trolley Line, close to restaurants, Theaters, Shopping and Hospitals. 3D Pic