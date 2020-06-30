5577 Caminito Katerina

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Clairemont. 3 br., 2 ba. with Garage. 92111. - Spacious townhome in central Clairemont. Nicely re-done with new laminate floors in living room, dining room and hallways and stairs. Includes stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer! 1-car garage with laundry hookups and an auto opener. Energy-efficient tankless water heater. Big dining room with breakfast bar. Looks out on to large, private patio. Extra large living room. Master bedroom has a big walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. New wall and ceiling texture (no popcorn) and paint throughout the entire unit. Pool is just a few steps away.



- Water/trash/sewage included with rent, unless HOA shifts to a metered system at which point tenants would be responsible for water/trash/sewage.-



**1-yr. lease**

**Sorry, no co-signers**

**Small dog (1 dog under 25lbs) considered with increased security deposit Subject to approval**

**No smoking**



Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. at 858-505-1300 for viewing.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



