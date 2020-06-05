All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:19 AM

555 Front St

555 Front Street · (619) 322-2262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 Front Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1904 · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Rare opportunity to rent a stunning 19th floor fully-furnished unit at Horizons in the Marina District, available now! Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bath (plus den) featuring an open floor plan and panoramic views of the city and bay. Equipped with a large balcony, fireplace, Wifi and 2 reserved parking spots. Great location, just steps from the convention center, SD Bay, Gaslamp District and two grocery stores. Horizons includes sparkling pool, fitness center, club house, on-site management gated entry, security, etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Front St have any available units?
555 Front St has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Front St have?
Some of 555 Front St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Front St currently offering any rent specials?
555 Front St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Front St pet-friendly?
No, 555 Front St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 555 Front St offer parking?
Yes, 555 Front St does offer parking.
Does 555 Front St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Front St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Front St have a pool?
Yes, 555 Front St has a pool.
Does 555 Front St have accessible units?
No, 555 Front St does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Front St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 Front St has units with dishwashers.
