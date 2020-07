Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

This is a 4 bedroom home, with a loft, making a great office space! This beautifully upgraded home is now available for a minimum one year lease. It sports upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops (and granite, two sided fireplace in the family room!) Great outdoor space, also, with a fabulous stainless steel bbq and a 2 burner stove. Located close to Trader Joes and Crunch Fitness! Can be rented furnished for $5,000 per month.