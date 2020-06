Amenities

Property Amenities pool

Del Cerro/Allied Gardens area. Ground level condo just remodeled with beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, custom wood blinds, ceiling fans and HUGE closets with organized shelving. Kitchen is a show STOPPER! beautiful, spacious with tons of storage, even the Island has storage in it! In unit washer/dryer combo and large covered patio with storage closet. Condo is quietly nestled in a corner location of complex with no neighbors in front it.