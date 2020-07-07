5531 Mary Lane Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 5 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Prime Location 5 min walk to SDSU (behind UT). Nice size rooms remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms with quartz counter tops, new cabinets and vanities.Fridge x2, Microwave, Washer/Dryer Included. 2 Car Garage. Nice size yard. All carpet has been removed and replaced with flooring.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

BRE No. 01776680