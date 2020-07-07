All apartments in San Diego
5531 Mary Lane Dr
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

5531 Mary Lane Dr

5531 Mary Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5531 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 5 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Prime Location 5 min walk to SDSU (behind UT). Nice size rooms remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms with quartz counter tops, new cabinets and vanities.Fridge x2, Microwave, Washer/Dryer Included. 2 Car Garage. Nice size yard. All carpet has been removed and replaced with flooring.
San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
BRE No. 01776680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 Mary Lane Dr have any available units?
5531 Mary Lane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5531 Mary Lane Dr have?
Some of 5531 Mary Lane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5531 Mary Lane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5531 Mary Lane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 Mary Lane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5531 Mary Lane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5531 Mary Lane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5531 Mary Lane Dr offers parking.
Does 5531 Mary Lane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5531 Mary Lane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 Mary Lane Dr have a pool?
No, 5531 Mary Lane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5531 Mary Lane Dr have accessible units?
No, 5531 Mary Lane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 Mary Lane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5531 Mary Lane Dr has units with dishwashers.

