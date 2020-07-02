All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4

5513 Adobe Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

5513 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
3 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor unit, and private patio. - 5513 Adobe Falls Rd. is located in East Mission Valley area near SDSU. This condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, private patio, new carpet, and flooring. The kitchen is fully equipped with a fridge, stove, oven, and dishwasher. The complex has plenty of parking as well as pools, jacuzzis, and laundry facilities. The deposit is equal to one month's' rent ($1995.00). To make an appointment for a viewing, please call Cam @(858)231-0004.

(RLNE2682216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 have any available units?
5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 have?
Some of 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 pet-friendly?
No, 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 offer parking?
Yes, 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 offers parking.
Does 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 have a pool?
Yes, 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 has a pool.
Does 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 have accessible units?
No, 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4 has units with dishwashers.

