5513 Adobe Falls Rd #4

3 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor unit, and private patio. - 5513 Adobe Falls Rd. is located in East Mission Valley area near SDSU. This condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, private patio, new carpet, and flooring. The kitchen is fully equipped with a fridge, stove, oven, and dishwasher. The complex has plenty of parking as well as pools, jacuzzis, and laundry facilities. The deposit is equal to one month's' rent ($1995.00). To make an appointment for a viewing, please call Cam @(858)231-0004.



