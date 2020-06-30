5505 Adelaide Ave #14

Amenities
2 BR / 2 BA 1012 SQFT El Cerrito/ San Diego Condo - Beautiful condo in San Diego. The home features an open floor plan and upgrades throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. The home also has a laundry room as well with other features such window AC and ceiling fans. The property is conveniently located near local stores and has easy access to the 8, 15 and 94 Freeways. **$500.00 off the 1st month rent, with 12 month lease.**
Terms:
Month to Month
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas and Electric
Owner pays: Landscaping, Water, and Trash
Pets Allowed - Conditional
Dogs ok - Under 25 lbs
Cats ok - Under 25 lbs
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE5485696)