5505 Adelaide Ave #14

2 BR / 2 BA 1012 SQFT El Cerrito/ San Diego Condo - Beautiful condo in San Diego. The home features an open floor plan and upgrades throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. The home also has a laundry room as well with other features such window AC and ceiling fans. The property is conveniently located near local stores and has easy access to the 8, 15 and 94 Freeways. **$500.00 off the 1st month rent, with 12 month lease.**



Terms:



Month to Month

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Gas and Electric

Owner pays: Landscaping, Water, and Trash



Pets Allowed - Conditional

Dogs ok - Under 25 lbs

Cats ok - Under 25 lbs



