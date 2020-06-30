All apartments in San Diego
Location

5505 Adelaide Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 BR / 2 BA 1012 SQFT El Cerrito/ San Diego Condo - Beautiful condo in San Diego. The home features an open floor plan and upgrades throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. The home also has a laundry room as well with other features such window AC and ceiling fans. The property is conveniently located near local stores and has easy access to the 8, 15 and 94 Freeways. **$500.00 off the 1st month rent, with 12 month lease.**

Terms:

Month to Month
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas and Electric
Owner pays: Landscaping, Water, and Trash

Pets Allowed - Conditional
Dogs ok - Under 25 lbs
Cats ok - Under 25 lbs

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5485696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 have any available units?
5505 Adelaide Ave #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 have?
Some of 5505 Adelaide Ave #14's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Adelaide Ave #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 is pet friendly.
Does 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 offer parking?
No, 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 does not offer parking.
Does 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 have a pool?
No, 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 have accessible units?
No, 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5505 Adelaide Ave #14 does not have units with dishwashers.

