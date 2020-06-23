550 Park Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Available in June. This top floor 2BR/2BA residence has 1300 sqft and a private rooftop terrace, plus a separate balcony. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the condo and do not share a wall and both have walk-in closets. Park Blvd West is conveniently located a few blocks away from Albertson's, tons of shops, restaurants and bars, as well as the trolley line, the Gaslamp District, the Public Library, the bay and it's about 10 minutes from the airport. 2 Parking tandem parking spaces included