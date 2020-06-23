All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
550 Park Blvd
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:41 AM

550 Park Blvd

550 Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

550 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Available in June. This top floor 2BR/2BA residence has 1300 sqft and a private rooftop terrace, plus a separate balcony. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the condo and do not share a wall and both have walk-in closets. Park Blvd West is conveniently located a few blocks away from Albertson's, tons of shops, restaurants and bars, as well as the trolley line, the Gaslamp District, the Public Library, the bay and it's about 10 minutes from the airport. 2 Parking tandem parking spaces included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Park Blvd have any available units?
550 Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Park Blvd have?
Some of 550 Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
550 Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 550 Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 550 Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 550 Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 550 Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 550 Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 550 Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 550 Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Park Blvd has units with dishwashers.
