5484 Baja Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5 Bedroom and 2 Bath House ideally located within walking distance of SDSU and College Area and just minutes East of Mission Valley. 13 Minute Walk to sports Deck. Upgraded kitchen and full laundry area as well as two car attached garage. New Flooring Throughout. Large bedrooms. ALL Appliances INCLUDING Fridge x2, washer/dryer will stay!! Pet Accepted upon Owner Approval.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614