All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5484 Baja Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5484 Baja Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

5484 Baja Dr

5484 Baja Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5484 Baja Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5 Bedroom and 2 Bath House ideally located within walking distance of SDSU and College Area and just minutes East of Mission Valley. 13 Minute Walk to sports Deck. Upgraded kitchen and full laundry area as well as two car attached garage. New Flooring Throughout. Large bedrooms. ALL Appliances INCLUDING Fridge x2, washer/dryer will stay!! Pet Accepted upon Owner Approval.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5484 Baja Dr have any available units?
5484 Baja Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5484 Baja Dr have?
Some of 5484 Baja Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5484 Baja Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5484 Baja Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5484 Baja Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5484 Baja Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5484 Baja Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5484 Baja Dr does offer parking.
Does 5484 Baja Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5484 Baja Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5484 Baja Dr have a pool?
No, 5484 Baja Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5484 Baja Dr have accessible units?
No, 5484 Baja Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5484 Baja Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5484 Baja Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University