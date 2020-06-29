5434 Redland Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1954 Solid home on quiet cul de sac with hardwood floors, well-furnished rooms, tasteful original art, updated kitchen in open plan living area. Canyon-facing room can be dining room or project room. Bedrooms appointed with Brimnes beds. Larger bedroom has queen-sized bed and smart TV with bathroom down the hall (tub-shower combination). Smaller bedroom has full/double bed with new en suite bathroom with shower. Kitchen has black composite corian counters, gas stove, microwave and black refrigerator. Front and back yards serviced by gardener quarterly, Washer-dryer in garage.