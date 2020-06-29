5434 Redland Pl

Amenities
1954 Solid home on quiet cul de sac with hardwood floors, well-furnished rooms, tasteful original art, updated kitchen in open plan living area. Canyon-facing room can be dining room or project room. Bedrooms appointed with Brimnes beds. Larger bedroom has queen-sized bed and smart TV with bathroom down the hall (tub-shower combination). Smaller bedroom has full/double bed with new en suite bathroom with shower. Kitchen has black composite corian counters, gas stove, microwave and black refrigerator. Front and back yards serviced by gardener quarterly, Washer-dryer in garage.