5434 Redland Pl
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:15 AM

5434 Redland Pl

5434 Redland Place · No Longer Available
Location

5434 Redland Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1954 Solid home on quiet cul de sac with hardwood floors, well-furnished rooms, tasteful original art, updated kitchen in open plan living area. Canyon-facing room can be dining room or project room. Bedrooms appointed with Brimnes beds. Larger bedroom has queen-sized bed and smart TV with bathroom down the hall (tub-shower combination). Smaller bedroom has full/double bed with new en suite bathroom with shower. Kitchen has black composite corian counters, gas stove, microwave and black refrigerator. Front and back yards serviced by gardener quarterly, Washer-dryer in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5434 Redland Pl have any available units?
5434 Redland Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5434 Redland Pl have?
Some of 5434 Redland Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5434 Redland Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5434 Redland Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5434 Redland Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5434 Redland Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5434 Redland Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5434 Redland Pl offers parking.
Does 5434 Redland Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5434 Redland Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5434 Redland Pl have a pool?
No, 5434 Redland Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5434 Redland Pl have accessible units?
No, 5434 Redland Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5434 Redland Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5434 Redland Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

