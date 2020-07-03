5434 Adams Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very Cute Spacious 3bd/2ba House with Large Yard and Garage! - Nice 3bd/ 2ba House with Hardwood Floors And Tile Throughout in Great Neighborhood



Lots of Storage in Kitchen

Beautiful Cabinets

Gas Stove



Large Living Room

Separate Dining Room

Master Bedroom with Large Closet and own Bathroom



Huge Private Backyard

Shaded Patio Area

Turf and Large Side Yard (Great for Dogs)



Long Driveway with 1 Car Garage Included

Very Quiet Calm Neighborhood Close to Shops, Restaurants, and SDSU.



Call/ Text to View (847) 772-5585.



(RLNE5694844)