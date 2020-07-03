5434 Adams Ave

Amenities
Very Cute Spacious 3bd/2ba House with Large Yard and Garage! - Nice 3bd/ 2ba House with Hardwood Floors And Tile Throughout in Great Neighborhood
Lots of Storage in Kitchen
Beautiful Cabinets
Gas Stove
Large Living Room
Separate Dining Room
Master Bedroom with Large Closet and own Bathroom
Huge Private Backyard
Shaded Patio Area
Turf and Large Side Yard (Great for Dogs)
Long Driveway with 1 Car Garage Included
Very Quiet Calm Neighborhood Close to Shops, Restaurants, and SDSU.
Call/ Text to View (847) 772-5585.
(RLNE5694844)