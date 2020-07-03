All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5434 Adams Ave

5434 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5434 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very Cute Spacious 3bd/2ba House with Large Yard and Garage! - Nice 3bd/ 2ba House with Hardwood Floors And Tile Throughout in Great Neighborhood

Lots of Storage in Kitchen
Beautiful Cabinets
Gas Stove

Large Living Room
Separate Dining Room
Master Bedroom with Large Closet and own Bathroom

Huge Private Backyard
Shaded Patio Area
Turf and Large Side Yard (Great for Dogs)

Long Driveway with 1 Car Garage Included
Very Quiet Calm Neighborhood Close to Shops, Restaurants, and SDSU.

Call/ Text to View (847) 772-5585.

(RLNE5694844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5434 Adams Ave have any available units?
5434 Adams Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5434 Adams Ave have?
Some of 5434 Adams Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5434 Adams Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5434 Adams Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5434 Adams Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5434 Adams Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5434 Adams Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5434 Adams Ave offers parking.
Does 5434 Adams Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5434 Adams Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5434 Adams Ave have a pool?
No, 5434 Adams Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5434 Adams Ave have accessible units?
No, 5434 Adams Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5434 Adams Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5434 Adams Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

