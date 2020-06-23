5433 Sonoma Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Bordeaux Plan 2 in Pacific Highlands Ranch! This home has one of the largest premium lots and is within walking distance to award winning Sycamore Ridge Elementary. Hardwood floors, custom built-ins, granite counters, stainless appliances, crown molding and more!

One bedroom and full bath downstairs, and an office that can also function as a second downtstairs bedroom.

Great outdoor living with a Built-In BBQ and Fire Pit. Access to the wonderful community center with pool, gym and clubhouse.



Home is available mid-January.

Please call to schedule a showing!