Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5433 Sonoma Place

5433 Sonoma Place · No Longer Available
Location

5433 Sonoma Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Bordeaux Plan 2 in Pacific Highlands Ranch! This home has one of the largest premium lots and is within walking distance to award winning Sycamore Ridge Elementary. Hardwood floors, custom built-ins, granite counters, stainless appliances, crown molding and more!
One bedroom and full bath downstairs, and an office that can also function as a second downtstairs bedroom.
Great outdoor living with a Built-In BBQ and Fire Pit. Access to the wonderful community center with pool, gym and clubhouse.

Home is available mid-January.
Please call to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5433 Sonoma Place have any available units?
5433 Sonoma Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5433 Sonoma Place have?
Some of 5433 Sonoma Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5433 Sonoma Place currently offering any rent specials?
5433 Sonoma Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5433 Sonoma Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5433 Sonoma Place is pet friendly.
Does 5433 Sonoma Place offer parking?
No, 5433 Sonoma Place does not offer parking.
Does 5433 Sonoma Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5433 Sonoma Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5433 Sonoma Place have a pool?
Yes, 5433 Sonoma Place has a pool.
Does 5433 Sonoma Place have accessible units?
No, 5433 Sonoma Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5433 Sonoma Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5433 Sonoma Place does not have units with dishwashers.
