San Diego, CA
5430 Mc Gann Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5430 Mc Gann Dr.

5430 Mc Gann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5430 Mc Gann Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This lovely, updated home in Oak Park is available now and readily awaiting its next occupant! With freshly resurfaced hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the home, it is sure to impress! The newly redone kitchen comes fully equipped with brand new, stainless appliances in addition to the granite counters. Parking will be a breeze with the long driveway and additional parking on the side of the home. For your convenience, a washer/dryer set is included in the laundry room located at the back of the home. For your comfort, the living room and one of the bedrooms come with wall AC units. With only the lawn at the front of the home, yard maintenance will be minimal! With a great location and an updated interior, this home wont be available for long give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5430 Mc Gann Dr. have any available units?
5430 Mc Gann Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5430 Mc Gann Dr. have?
Some of 5430 Mc Gann Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5430 Mc Gann Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5430 Mc Gann Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5430 Mc Gann Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5430 Mc Gann Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5430 Mc Gann Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5430 Mc Gann Dr. offers parking.
Does 5430 Mc Gann Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5430 Mc Gann Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5430 Mc Gann Dr. have a pool?
No, 5430 Mc Gann Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5430 Mc Gann Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5430 Mc Gann Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5430 Mc Gann Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5430 Mc Gann Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

