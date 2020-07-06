5430 Mc Gann Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This lovely, updated home in Oak Park is available now and readily awaiting its next occupant! With freshly resurfaced hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the home, it is sure to impress! The newly redone kitchen comes fully equipped with brand new, stainless appliances in addition to the granite counters. Parking will be a breeze with the long driveway and additional parking on the side of the home. For your convenience, a washer/dryer set is included in the laundry room located at the back of the home. For your comfort, the living room and one of the bedrooms come with wall AC units. With only the lawn at the front of the home, yard maintenance will be minimal! With a great location and an updated interior, this home wont be available for long give us a call today!