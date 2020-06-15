Amenities
Spacious and bright centrally located condo in the Parc @ 54 community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features an upgraded kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Unit also features washer and dryer, Central A/C, dual vanity sinks, balcony, walk-in closet and 2 car tandem garage. The community offers a park and BBQ area. Centrally located and convenient to park, golf course, SDSU, schools, shopping, dining, and more!
DRE01197438
https://utopiamanagement.com/properties/san-diego-property-management-5421-zeil-place
Rental Terms: Rent: $1950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1900, Available 6/2/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
