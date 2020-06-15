All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 27 2020 at 11:42 AM

5421 Zeil Place

5421 Zeil Place · (619) 754-9884
Location

5421 Zeil Place, San Diego, CA 92105
El Cerrito

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious and bright centrally located condo in the Parc @ 54 community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features an upgraded kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Unit also features washer and dryer, Central A/C, dual vanity sinks, balcony, walk-in closet and 2 car tandem garage. The community offers a park and BBQ area. Centrally located and convenient to park, golf course, SDSU, schools, shopping, dining, and more!

DRE01197438

https://utopiamanagement.com/properties/san-diego-property-management-5421-zeil-place

Rental Terms: Rent: $1950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1900, Available 6/2/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 Zeil Place have any available units?
5421 Zeil Place has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5421 Zeil Place have?
Some of 5421 Zeil Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 Zeil Place currently offering any rent specials?
5421 Zeil Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 Zeil Place pet-friendly?
No, 5421 Zeil Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5421 Zeil Place offer parking?
Yes, 5421 Zeil Place does offer parking.
Does 5421 Zeil Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5421 Zeil Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 Zeil Place have a pool?
No, 5421 Zeil Place does not have a pool.
Does 5421 Zeil Place have accessible units?
No, 5421 Zeil Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 Zeil Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5421 Zeil Place has units with dishwashers.
