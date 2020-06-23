All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 541 Genter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
541 Genter Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

541 Genter Street

541 Genter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

541 Genter Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/0498641030 ----
La Jolla: Cottage style house with beautiful hardwood floors and large back yard. Blocks from La Jolla beaches and the Village's shops and restaurants. Washer/dryer included.

Street parking only. No pet policy, assistive animals exempt. Water/trash included.

Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/b723fed0d7/listings/mapsearch

Apply online:
https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/119844

leasing@torreypinespm.com
(858) 699-3851 www.torreypinespm.com

All Applicants must have the following:

-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent
-Good Credit and Rental History
-A Valid Driver’s License or Identification

Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Genter Street have any available units?
541 Genter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 541 Genter Street currently offering any rent specials?
541 Genter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Genter Street pet-friendly?
No, 541 Genter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 541 Genter Street offer parking?
No, 541 Genter Street does not offer parking.
Does 541 Genter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 541 Genter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Genter Street have a pool?
No, 541 Genter Street does not have a pool.
Does 541 Genter Street have accessible units?
No, 541 Genter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Genter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 Genter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 Genter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 Genter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University