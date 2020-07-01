5408 Siesta Drive

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath treetop retreat on beautiful canyon in a quiet cul-de-sac in heart of desirable El Cerrito neighborhood. Private 1/4 acre lot. No neighbors behind. Huge rear deck for relaxing & entertaining. Gourmet kitchen - granite counters, tile, stainless steel appliances, & large pantry. Large bonus room with views of the canyon. Updated Bathrooms. Refinished hardwoods. Newer Roof. Plenty of storage in rooms beneath the house. Great location convenient to SDSU, Kensington, Normal Heights, North Park, & more.



Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all included.



Parking -Detached 1-car garage. Plus driveway parking too.



RENT - $2695 per month includes regular landscape maintenance.



UTILITIES - Tenant pays all utilities.



Pet Policy - Owner would prefer no pets but will consider on a case by case basis. If allowed, tenant will pay an increased deposit of $500 per pet.



Application Process



$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.



Lease Signing Process



If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422