5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 Available 02/06/20 Spacious Studio in Clairemont w/ Tall Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, Updated Kitchen! - AVAILABLE JANUARY 23!



Spacious top floor studio available for lease in Clairemont featuring approximately 440 SF of living space over one level. Large living room & bedroom area with tall ceilings and access to private balcony. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Bathroom includes updated vanity, and stand-up shower. Small hallway boast a nice stacked washer/dryer in closet and a separate walk-in closet. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space in gated community. Condo conveniently located walking distance to shopping, restaurants and a quick drive from major freeways! Well-maintained secured community features swimming pool, spa, sauna & BBQs!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1550

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included (stacked- in closet)

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gkj9EzGZbWk

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont

- FLOORING: Carpet & tile

- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, balcony only

- YEAR BUILT: 1995



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: closet pocket door (functional but will not be maintained)

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



