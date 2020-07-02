All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453

5404 Balboa Arms Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5404 Balboa Arms Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 Available 02/06/20 Spacious Studio in Clairemont w/ Tall Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, Updated Kitchen! - AVAILABLE JANUARY 23!

Spacious top floor studio available for lease in Clairemont featuring approximately 440 SF of living space over one level. Large living room & bedroom area with tall ceilings and access to private balcony. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Bathroom includes updated vanity, and stand-up shower. Small hallway boast a nice stacked washer/dryer in closet and a separate walk-in closet. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space in gated community. Condo conveniently located walking distance to shopping, restaurants and a quick drive from major freeways! Well-maintained secured community features swimming pool, spa, sauna & BBQs!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1550
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included (stacked- in closet)
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gkj9EzGZbWk
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balcony only
- YEAR BUILT: 1995

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: closet pocket door (functional but will not be maintained)
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4377150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 have any available units?
5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 have?
Some of 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 currently offering any rent specials?
5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 pet-friendly?
No, 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 offer parking?
Yes, 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 offers parking.
Does 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 have a pool?
Yes, 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 has a pool.
Does 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 have accessible units?
No, 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 Balboa Arms Dr Unit 453 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University