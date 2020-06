Amenities

Listed by AvidAgents.com Great home available now for lease between 1 to 3 years located in the private gated community of Palacio Del Mar in Carmel Valley. This is also one of SDs highest rated school districts. 5 spacious bedrooms (1 full bedroom and bathroom downstairs), 3 Baths, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, large gourmet island kitchen with newer appliances + a 3 car garage. Private yard backs to open space so no one is looking down on you.