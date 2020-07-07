5366 Javier St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator bbq/grill bike storage key fob access lobby

Welcome to The Mariposa: the Dogpatchs premier luxury apartment community. This brand new, boutique 20 unit building offers everything you need for the perfect 21st century San Francisco rental experience. Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city, The Mariposa is the perfect place to call home.



The Apartment:



Your new urban studio has been thoughtfully laid out and is truly top of the line. This fully furnished apartment features a convenient Murphy Bed with a Casper mattress to maximize your living space. Other highlights of the unit include GE stainless-steel kitchen appliances and personal wine cooler, Silestone quartz countertops, Grohe bathroom fixtures, luxury vinyl wood-style flooring, track lighting, electric LG washer and dryer, as well as smart tech throughout including a Nest AI thermostat and Latch keyless locks. Large double paned windows fill the rooms with natural light and provide peace and quiet in your home.



The Community:



You will find everything you need at The Mariposa. Just outside the lobby, there is a full fleet of Scoot kick scooters for convenient transportation around town. Once you step inside the building, you are greeted by an Amazon Hub locker, making deliveries a breeze. Just down the hall you will find a dedicated bike storage room with plenty of bike racks. Take an elevator ride to the 6th floor to visit the spectacular roof top deck that offers breathtaking panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay and is furnished with custom pieces from Buka Design. There is also a barbecue and roof top lounge for all residents to enjoy.



Transportation:



Walking distance to MUNI lines T, 55, 48, 22

Approximately half a mile from 22nd Street Cal Train Station

Short bus or bike ride from 16th Street BART Station



Nearby:



UCSF and Kaiser Permanente

Mariposa Park

Bottom of the Hill music venue and bar

Mission Rock Resort

Anchor Brewing Company

The Ramp

Chase Center

AT&T Park