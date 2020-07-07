All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5366 Javier St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5366 Javier St

5366 Javier Street · No Longer Available
Location

5366 Javier Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
lobby
Welcome to The Mariposa: the Dogpatchs premier luxury apartment community. This brand new, boutique 20 unit building offers everything you need for the perfect 21st century San Francisco rental experience. Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city, The Mariposa is the perfect place to call home.

The Apartment:

Your new urban studio has been thoughtfully laid out and is truly top of the line. This fully furnished apartment features a convenient Murphy Bed with a Casper mattress to maximize your living space. Other highlights of the unit include GE stainless-steel kitchen appliances and personal wine cooler, Silestone quartz countertops, Grohe bathroom fixtures, luxury vinyl wood-style flooring, track lighting, electric LG washer and dryer, as well as smart tech throughout including a Nest AI thermostat and Latch keyless locks. Large double paned windows fill the rooms with natural light and provide peace and quiet in your home.

The Community:

You will find everything you need at The Mariposa. Just outside the lobby, there is a full fleet of Scoot kick scooters for convenient transportation around town. Once you step inside the building, you are greeted by an Amazon Hub locker, making deliveries a breeze. Just down the hall you will find a dedicated bike storage room with plenty of bike racks. Take an elevator ride to the 6th floor to visit the spectacular roof top deck that offers breathtaking panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay and is furnished with custom pieces from Buka Design. There is also a barbecue and roof top lounge for all residents to enjoy.

Transportation:

Walking distance to MUNI lines T, 55, 48, 22
Approximately half a mile from 22nd Street Cal Train Station
Short bus or bike ride from 16th Street BART Station

Nearby:

UCSF and Kaiser Permanente
Mariposa Park
Bottom of the Hill music venue and bar
Mission Rock Resort
Anchor Brewing Company
The Ramp
Chase Center
AT&T Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5366 Javier St have any available units?
5366 Javier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5366 Javier St have?
Some of 5366 Javier St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5366 Javier St currently offering any rent specials?
5366 Javier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5366 Javier St pet-friendly?
No, 5366 Javier St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5366 Javier St offer parking?
No, 5366 Javier St does not offer parking.
Does 5366 Javier St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5366 Javier St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5366 Javier St have a pool?
No, 5366 Javier St does not have a pool.
Does 5366 Javier St have accessible units?
No, 5366 Javier St does not have accessible units.
Does 5366 Javier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5366 Javier St does not have units with dishwashers.

