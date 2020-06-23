All apartments in San Diego
Location

5350 Manzanares Way, San Diego, CA 92114
Valencia Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pet friendly
4 BR/ 2 BA 1464 SQFT VALENCIA PARK / SAN DIEGO HOME - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in San Diego. The home has been upgraded throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops, Upgraded cabinets and tile flooring. Living areas have upgraded hardwood floors and carpet. The property also features a large master bedroom suite and master bathroom. The backyard features include a large deck with views of the city. Other features include an extra large laundry room with storage, Air Conditioning, and Heating. The home is conveniently located near local Schools (Valencia Park Elementary) and has easy access to the 805 and 94 freeways.

Terms:

1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash

Owner pays: None

Tenant maintains landscaping

No Smoking

Pets Allowed with Management Approval

HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry we do not accept section 8

$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4590511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 Manzanares Way have any available units?
5350 Manzanares Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5350 Manzanares Way have?
Some of 5350 Manzanares Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350 Manzanares Way currently offering any rent specials?
5350 Manzanares Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 Manzanares Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5350 Manzanares Way is pet friendly.
Does 5350 Manzanares Way offer parking?
No, 5350 Manzanares Way does not offer parking.
Does 5350 Manzanares Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5350 Manzanares Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 Manzanares Way have a pool?
No, 5350 Manzanares Way does not have a pool.
Does 5350 Manzanares Way have accessible units?
No, 5350 Manzanares Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 Manzanares Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5350 Manzanares Way does not have units with dishwashers.
