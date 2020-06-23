5350 Manzanares Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry pet friendly

4 BR/ 2 BA 1464 SQFT VALENCIA PARK / SAN DIEGO HOME - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in San Diego. The home has been upgraded throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops, Upgraded cabinets and tile flooring. Living areas have upgraded hardwood floors and carpet. The property also features a large master bedroom suite and master bathroom. The backyard features include a large deck with views of the city. Other features include an extra large laundry room with storage, Air Conditioning, and Heating. The home is conveniently located near local Schools (Valencia Park Elementary) and has easy access to the 805 and 94 freeways.



Terms:



1 Year Lease



Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability



Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash



Owner pays: None



Tenant maintains landscaping



No Smoking



Pets Allowed with Management Approval



HomeTeam Property Management



CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



Sorry we do not accept section 8



$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4590511)