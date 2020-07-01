All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5336 Krenning Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5336 Krenning Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:24 AM

5336 Krenning Street

5336 Krenning Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5336 Krenning Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious 4BR/2BA home has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, window treatments and hardwood floor throughout. The backyard has a beautiful deck with mature landscape, fruit trees and grass areas.

Attached two car garage. Come see this great home for yourself!

Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 4/10/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 Krenning Street have any available units?
5336 Krenning Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5336 Krenning Street have?
Some of 5336 Krenning Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5336 Krenning Street currently offering any rent specials?
5336 Krenning Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 Krenning Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5336 Krenning Street is pet friendly.
Does 5336 Krenning Street offer parking?
Yes, 5336 Krenning Street offers parking.
Does 5336 Krenning Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5336 Krenning Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 Krenning Street have a pool?
No, 5336 Krenning Street does not have a pool.
Does 5336 Krenning Street have accessible units?
No, 5336 Krenning Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 Krenning Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5336 Krenning Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University