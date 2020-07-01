5336 Krenning Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious 4BR/2BA home has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, window treatments and hardwood floor throughout. The backyard has a beautiful deck with mature landscape, fruit trees and grass areas.



Attached two car garage. Come see this great home for yourself!



Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 4/10/20

