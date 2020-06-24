All apartments in San Diego
5302 Auburn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5302 Auburn Drive

5302 Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5302 Auburn Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
Chollas Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
**Viewing Instructions**
Please schedule a viewing at www.619Rentals.com or Call/Text Chris at 619-797-1470. Apply on www.619Rentals.com after viewing.

**Description**
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in quiet area of City Heights. New beautiful paint throughout. New vinyl wood plank flooring in the bedrooms. Kitchen opens to spacious living room with a fireplace. Large bonus room off living room for recreation. Pool service included for the backyard pool area. Additional backyard area on side.1166 square feet. Washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. Tenant pays all utilities.

**Qualifications**
$4700.00 minimum monthly income after taxes/deductions (combined take-home pay of all applicants). 625+ minimum credit score. No bankruptcies or evictions. 3-years positive rental history. 1 year lease required. $2350 security deposit.

Chris Bump
Property Manager / Broker
Property Management Executives
www.619Rentals.com
4901 70th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
CalBRE License # 01521684

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 Auburn Drive have any available units?
5302 Auburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5302 Auburn Drive have?
Some of 5302 Auburn Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5302 Auburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5302 Auburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 Auburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5302 Auburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5302 Auburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5302 Auburn Drive offers parking.
Does 5302 Auburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 Auburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 Auburn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5302 Auburn Drive has a pool.
Does 5302 Auburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5302 Auburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 Auburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5302 Auburn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
