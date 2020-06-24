5302 Auburn Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities pool garage

**Viewing Instructions**

Please schedule a viewing at www.619Rentals.com or Call/Text Chris at 619-797-1470. Apply on www.619Rentals.com after viewing.



**Description**

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in quiet area of City Heights. New beautiful paint throughout. New vinyl wood plank flooring in the bedrooms. Kitchen opens to spacious living room with a fireplace. Large bonus room off living room for recreation. Pool service included for the backyard pool area. Additional backyard area on side.1166 square feet. Washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. Tenant pays all utilities.



**Qualifications**

$4700.00 minimum monthly income after taxes/deductions (combined take-home pay of all applicants). 625+ minimum credit score. No bankruptcies or evictions. 3-years positive rental history. 1 year lease required. $2350 security deposit.



Chris Bump

Property Manager / Broker

Property Management Executives

www.619Rentals.com

4901 70th Street

San Diego, CA 92115

CalBRE License # 01521684



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.