5302 Auburn Drive

**Description**
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in quiet area of City Heights. New beautiful paint throughout. New vinyl wood plank flooring in the bedrooms. Kitchen opens to spacious living room with a fireplace. Large bonus room off living room for recreation. Pool service included for the backyard pool area. Additional backyard area on side.1166 square feet. Washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. Tenant pays all utilities.
**Qualifications**
$4700.00 minimum monthly income after taxes/deductions (combined take-home pay of all applicants). 625+ minimum credit score. No bankruptcies or evictions. 3-years positive rental history. 1 year lease required. $2350 security deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now
