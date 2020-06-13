All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5301 Prosperity Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5301 Prosperity Ln
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

5301 Prosperity Ln

5301 Prosperity Lane · (619) 503-3335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5301 Prosperity Lane, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
5 Rooms 3 Bath and 3 separate entrances (ideal for roommates), One bedroom is on a separate level and has it's own entrance, Kitchenette/mini Fridge and Bathroom. Has large deck with a New Jacuzzi, a 2-car attached garage, plus expanded driveway parking. The home features easy to clean travertine flooring, Carpets to be replaced with Flooring at Turnover. fireplace with a granite hearth, banks of windows and vaulted open-beamed ceilings, newer cabinetry with soft-close drawers, granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen, fresh paint, a sundeck, Jacuzzi and more! Jacuzzi and Gardening service provided. Pet accepted upon Owner Approval. New Central Heat and AC just installed this year.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Prosperity Ln have any available units?
5301 Prosperity Ln has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 Prosperity Ln have?
Some of 5301 Prosperity Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Prosperity Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Prosperity Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Prosperity Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 Prosperity Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5301 Prosperity Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5301 Prosperity Ln does offer parking.
Does 5301 Prosperity Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 Prosperity Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Prosperity Ln have a pool?
No, 5301 Prosperity Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Prosperity Ln have accessible units?
No, 5301 Prosperity Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Prosperity Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 Prosperity Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5301 Prosperity Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity