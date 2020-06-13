5301 Prosperity Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

5 Rooms 3 Bath and 3 separate entrances (ideal for roommates), One bedroom is on a separate level and has it's own entrance, Kitchenette/mini Fridge and Bathroom. Has large deck with a New Jacuzzi, a 2-car attached garage, plus expanded driveway parking. The home features easy to clean travertine flooring, Carpets to be replaced with Flooring at Turnover. fireplace with a granite hearth, banks of windows and vaulted open-beamed ceilings, newer cabinetry with soft-close drawers, granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen, fresh paint, a sundeck, Jacuzzi and more! Jacuzzi and Gardening service provided. Pet accepted upon Owner Approval. New Central Heat and AC just installed this year.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614