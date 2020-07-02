5301 Calle Rockfish #99

Amenities

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME IN THE OCEAN VIEW HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD OF SAN DIEGO! - SIMPLY GORGEOUS! This 3 bedroom townhome is practically brand new! Located in one of San Diego's newest neighborhoods, this home is just a few blocks from the 905 freeway. Enjoy easy commuting on either the 5, 805 or 125 freeways with quick access to 32nd Street and Coronado Naval Bases. Tons of designer choices like upgraded flooring, kitchen counters, cabinets, light fixtures and appliances. Huge open floor plan with expanded kitchen featuring tons of cabinet space and an extra large center island. Open concept design makes the kitchen / living room area the perfect place to gather together. Enjoy the convenience of an attached 2 car garage as well as forced air heat and cooling.Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Tenant pays SDGE and water, trash pick up is included. Pets considered, breed restrictions and pet deposit apply.



