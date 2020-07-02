All apartments in San Diego
5301 Calle Rockfish #99

Location

5301 Calle Rockfish, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME IN THE OCEAN VIEW HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD OF SAN DIEGO! - SIMPLY GORGEOUS! This 3 bedroom townhome is practically brand new! Located in one of San Diego's newest neighborhoods, this home is just a few blocks from the 905 freeway. Enjoy easy commuting on either the 5, 805 or 125 freeways with quick access to 32nd Street and Coronado Naval Bases. Tons of designer choices like upgraded flooring, kitchen counters, cabinets, light fixtures and appliances. Huge open floor plan with expanded kitchen featuring tons of cabinet space and an extra large center island. Open concept design makes the kitchen / living room area the perfect place to gather together. Enjoy the convenience of an attached 2 car garage as well as forced air heat and cooling.Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Tenant pays SDGE and water, trash pick up is included. Pets considered, breed restrictions and pet deposit apply.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5411743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 have any available units?
5301 Calle Rockfish #99 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 have?
Some of 5301 Calle Rockfish #99's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Calle Rockfish #99 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 is pet friendly.
Does 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 offer parking?
Yes, 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 offers parking.
Does 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 have a pool?
No, 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 have accessible units?
No, 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 Calle Rockfish #99 does not have units with dishwashers.

