San Diego, CA
5277 Cass St
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

5277 Cass St

5277 Cass Street · No Longer Available
Location

5277 Cass Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Bright and beautiful house with a green backyard - Property Id: 154312

A cozy single family house is located in the highly desirable North Pacific Beach neighborhood, located 10 minutes walk to the beach & close distance to some of the best restaurants, cafes in San Diego. Darling 2 large bedrooms and two clean bathrooms. Parquet wood floors throughout. A carport and an attached one-car garage with washer and dryer. Backyard has good fences around all perimeter. South side is also protected by the wall of live bamboo. NO smoking. NO pets. Garden maintenance included, other utilities are paid by tenant.
The back yard was greatly improved recently (we invested more than $2000 in it). We also reduced the price, to make the property more affordable. Please come and take a look inside and out.
Victor K.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154312p
Property Id 154312

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5141189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5277 Cass St have any available units?
5277 Cass St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5277 Cass St have?
Some of 5277 Cass St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5277 Cass St currently offering any rent specials?
5277 Cass St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5277 Cass St pet-friendly?
No, 5277 Cass St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5277 Cass St offer parking?
Yes, 5277 Cass St offers parking.
Does 5277 Cass St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5277 Cass St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5277 Cass St have a pool?
No, 5277 Cass St does not have a pool.
Does 5277 Cass St have accessible units?
No, 5277 Cass St does not have accessible units.
Does 5277 Cass St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5277 Cass St has units with dishwashers.
