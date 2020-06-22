All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

527 24th St.

527 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

527 24th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Nicely furnished craftsman style bungalow within walking distance of Downtown/Gaslamp/PetCo Park. Close to bus and trolley, 5, 15, 94 and 163 freeways. The house has a small side patio, front porch and small front garden - no garage or off-street parking. (Street parking has always been easy.)

Master bedroom has a bathroom in the suite and a small walk-in closet, king size bed. The smaller bedroom has two single beds (daybed and trundle). Second bathroom is convenient to the living room and bedroom use. Kitchen has a gas stove and marble countertops, dishes, silverware and all cooking utensils, no dishwasher. Fireplace is not functional. Washer and dryer off the kitchen. Small office area at one end of the living room, with printer.

The house is available for short or long-term lease. For a one year lease, rent is $2,500/month, I pay water. For a shorter stay (3 month minimum), rent is $2,800/month. I pay water, electricity and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 24th St. have any available units?
527 24th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 24th St. have?
Some of 527 24th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 24th St. currently offering any rent specials?
527 24th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 24th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 24th St. is pet friendly.
Does 527 24th St. offer parking?
No, 527 24th St. does not offer parking.
Does 527 24th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 24th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 24th St. have a pool?
No, 527 24th St. does not have a pool.
Does 527 24th St. have accessible units?
No, 527 24th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 527 24th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 24th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
