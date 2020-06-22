527 24th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed walk in closets fireplace internet access

Nicely furnished craftsman style bungalow within walking distance of Downtown/Gaslamp/PetCo Park. Close to bus and trolley, 5, 15, 94 and 163 freeways. The house has a small side patio, front porch and small front garden - no garage or off-street parking. (Street parking has always been easy.)



Master bedroom has a bathroom in the suite and a small walk-in closet, king size bed. The smaller bedroom has two single beds (daybed and trundle). Second bathroom is convenient to the living room and bedroom use. Kitchen has a gas stove and marble countertops, dishes, silverware and all cooking utensils, no dishwasher. Fireplace is not functional. Washer and dryer off the kitchen. Small office area at one end of the living room, with printer.



The house is available for short or long-term lease. For a one year lease, rent is $2,500/month, I pay water. For a shorter stay (3 month minimum), rent is $2,800/month. I pay water, electricity and internet.