All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 526 Fergus Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
526 Fergus Street
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

526 Fergus Street

526 Fergus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

526 Fergus Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Completely remodeled house in Encanto! - *** MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** Upgraded house features recessed lighting, vinyl windows throughout, custom paint, laminate wood flooring in living room, kitchen and dining room, neutral carpet in all bedrooms, kitchen with cabinetry, counter tops and white appliances include dishwasher and gas stove/oven. Has hook-ups for your stack-able washer/dryer. Two bedrooms located in main house and third bedroom in cottage style building next to house. 1st Bathroom features custom tile shower enclosure and access from two of the bedrooms and half bath located off dining room. 2nd bedroom has walk-in closet. Extra-large yard with long driveway.

DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4035655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Fergus Street have any available units?
526 Fergus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 Fergus Street have?
Some of 526 Fergus Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Fergus Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 Fergus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Fergus Street pet-friendly?
No, 526 Fergus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 526 Fergus Street offer parking?
No, 526 Fergus Street does not offer parking.
Does 526 Fergus Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 Fergus Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Fergus Street have a pool?
No, 526 Fergus Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 Fergus Street have accessible units?
No, 526 Fergus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Fergus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Fergus Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University