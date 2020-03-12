526 Fergus Street

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Completely remodeled house in Encanto! - *** MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** Upgraded house features recessed lighting, vinyl windows throughout, custom paint, laminate wood flooring in living room, kitchen and dining room, neutral carpet in all bedrooms, kitchen with cabinetry, counter tops and white appliances include dishwasher and gas stove/oven. Has hook-ups for your stack-able washer/dryer. Two bedrooms located in main house and third bedroom in cottage style building next to house. 1st Bathroom features custom tile shower enclosure and access from two of the bedrooms and half bath located off dining room. 2nd bedroom has walk-in closet. Extra-large yard with long driveway.



No Pets Allowed



