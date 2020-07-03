All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:02 PM

5251 E. Falls View Drive

5251 East Falls View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5251 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
HD VIDEO TOUR just click the picture gallery to view! Located in the middle of East Falls View! This home has great room space and a very private layout. Schedule an appointment to view this home by calling me! This property has 2 doubles and 4 singles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5251 E. Falls View Drive have any available units?
5251 E. Falls View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5251 E. Falls View Drive have?
Some of 5251 E. Falls View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5251 E. Falls View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5251 E. Falls View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5251 E. Falls View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5251 E. Falls View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5251 E. Falls View Drive offer parking?
No, 5251 E. Falls View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5251 E. Falls View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5251 E. Falls View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5251 E. Falls View Drive have a pool?
No, 5251 E. Falls View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5251 E. Falls View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5251 E. Falls View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5251 E. Falls View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5251 E. Falls View Drive has units with dishwashers.

