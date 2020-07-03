5251 E. Falls View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

HD VIDEO TOUR just click the picture gallery to view! Located in the middle of East Falls View! This home has great room space and a very private layout. Schedule an appointment to view this home by calling me! This property has 2 doubles and 4 singles.