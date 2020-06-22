5227 Lenore Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bordering La Mesa and College Area - This home is a must see! Normal homes in this style and neighborhood have small rooms and a single bathroom. This home is the exception. The 3 bedrooms are very spacious. The entire home has newly refinished and stained hardwood floors and are a beautiful character adding detail. The home comes with a 2 car garage and washer and dryer. There is also central AC and heating. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The fully fenced in backyard is maintained by a gardener and perfect for your small pets. We do accept small pets with an additional security deposit of $1000. We do not charge pet rent.



The school district is San Diego Unified and the SDSU campus is minutes away. Far enough from the parties but close enough for attendance. The 8 freeway is also a very short drive making commuting a breeze.



In order to be eligible to rent from our company, you must make 2.5 times the market rent, have good credit and NO EVICTIONS. Please call Tyson to schedule your personal tour.



(RLNE4580022)