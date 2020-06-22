All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

5227 Lenore Drive

5227 Lenore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5227 Lenore Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bordering La Mesa and College Area - This home is a must see! Normal homes in this style and neighborhood have small rooms and a single bathroom. This home is the exception. The 3 bedrooms are very spacious. The entire home has newly refinished and stained hardwood floors and are a beautiful character adding detail. The home comes with a 2 car garage and washer and dryer. There is also central AC and heating. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The fully fenced in backyard is maintained by a gardener and perfect for your small pets. We do accept small pets with an additional security deposit of $1000. We do not charge pet rent.

The school district is San Diego Unified and the SDSU campus is minutes away. Far enough from the parties but close enough for attendance. The 8 freeway is also a very short drive making commuting a breeze.

In order to be eligible to rent from our company, you must make 2.5 times the market rent, have good credit and NO EVICTIONS. Please call Tyson to schedule your personal tour.

(RLNE4580022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 Lenore Drive have any available units?
5227 Lenore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5227 Lenore Drive have?
Some of 5227 Lenore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 Lenore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Lenore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 Lenore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5227 Lenore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5227 Lenore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5227 Lenore Drive does offer parking.
Does 5227 Lenore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5227 Lenore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 Lenore Drive have a pool?
No, 5227 Lenore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5227 Lenore Drive have accessible units?
No, 5227 Lenore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 Lenore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5227 Lenore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
