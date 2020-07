Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

521 Front St Available 08/01/20 Rarely available upgraded townhome loft in Marina District - Townhome unit located in the Marina district. Tri-level floor plan with 2 beds + loft with 2.5 baths. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and kitchen and brand new carpet flooring upstairs. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Gas fireplace in the living room with high vaulted ceilings and large windows with plenty of natural lighting. Each bedroom is on a separate level and the loft is located on the top floor with access to one of the two decks.



(RLNE4182084)