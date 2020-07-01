All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

5193 Park West Avenue

5193 Park West Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5193 Park West Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Park West Home! - Beautiful panoramic view home in coveted Park West neighborhood in Clairemont Mesa. Situated at very end of cul-de-sac on quiet street. View faces San Clemente Canyon, Hwy 52 and beyond. Private 4 bed/2 bath home with 2 car garage, HVAC, corian counters, Euro-white kitchen decor w/many cabinets. Brand new coat of paint throughout house and newly carpeted upstairs bedrooms.

Call or Text For Showings!

Matt Gelinas
(858) 276-9922
DRE #02092651

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5248216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5193 Park West Avenue have any available units?
5193 Park West Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5193 Park West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5193 Park West Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5193 Park West Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5193 Park West Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5193 Park West Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5193 Park West Avenue offers parking.
Does 5193 Park West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5193 Park West Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5193 Park West Avenue have a pool?
No, 5193 Park West Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5193 Park West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5193 Park West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5193 Park West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5193 Park West Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5193 Park West Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5193 Park West Avenue has units with air conditioning.

