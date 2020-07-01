5193 Park West Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Park West Home! - Beautiful panoramic view home in coveted Park West neighborhood in Clairemont Mesa. Situated at very end of cul-de-sac on quiet street. View faces San Clemente Canyon, Hwy 52 and beyond. Private 4 bed/2 bath home with 2 car garage, HVAC, corian counters, Euro-white kitchen decor w/many cabinets. Brand new coat of paint throughout house and newly carpeted upstairs bedrooms.



Call or Text For Showings!



Matt Gelinas

(858) 276-9922

DRE #02092651



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5248216)