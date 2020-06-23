All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5181 Silk Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5181 Silk Place
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

5181 Silk Place

5181 Silk Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5181 Silk Place, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Oak Park available NOW! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Oak Park! Beautiful home with updated kitchen, canyon lot, deck, 1 car garage + washer & dryer.

Pets okay with pet deposit.

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,500
Deposit: $2,500
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE2155734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5181 Silk Place have any available units?
5181 Silk Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5181 Silk Place have?
Some of 5181 Silk Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5181 Silk Place currently offering any rent specials?
5181 Silk Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5181 Silk Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5181 Silk Place is pet friendly.
Does 5181 Silk Place offer parking?
Yes, 5181 Silk Place offers parking.
Does 5181 Silk Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5181 Silk Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5181 Silk Place have a pool?
No, 5181 Silk Place does not have a pool.
Does 5181 Silk Place have accessible units?
No, 5181 Silk Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5181 Silk Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5181 Silk Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University