515 Pitta Street

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rented 01/06/20



Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upper level apartment with granite counter tops and in scenic Emerald Hills neighborhood. 1 bedroom is very large with the bathroom connected to it. The other bedroom is small but has its own balcony and entrance. The bathroom has been updated with a tile surround. Unit comes with one assigned off street parking space and additional rentable space if available. There is also coin laundry on the property. Excellent location close to downtown San Diego.



One small pet allowed with restrictions and $50 per month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except water, sewer, and trash. Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our office at 619-832-0172.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

