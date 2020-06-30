All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:41 PM

515 Pitta Street

515 Pitta Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 Pitta Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rented 01/06/20

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upper level apartment with granite counter tops and in scenic Emerald Hills neighborhood. 1 bedroom is very large with the bathroom connected to it. The other bedroom is small but has its own balcony and entrance. The bathroom has been updated with a tile surround. Unit comes with one assigned off street parking space and additional rentable space if available. There is also coin laundry on the property. Excellent location close to downtown San Diego.

One small pet allowed with restrictions and $50 per month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except water, sewer, and trash. Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Info@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Pitta Street have any available units?
515 Pitta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Pitta Street have?
Some of 515 Pitta Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Pitta Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 Pitta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Pitta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Pitta Street is pet friendly.
Does 515 Pitta Street offer parking?
Yes, 515 Pitta Street offers parking.
Does 515 Pitta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Pitta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Pitta Street have a pool?
No, 515 Pitta Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 Pitta Street have accessible units?
No, 515 Pitta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Pitta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Pitta Street does not have units with dishwashers.

