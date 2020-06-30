5111 E. Falls View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house for rent in the College Area!



Cute home close to SDSU. Hardwood floors, refrigerator, stove, family room, attached garage, and large backyard.



Sorry NO pets.



Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $2750

Deposit: $2000

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.



(RLNE3634860)