Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

5111 E. Falls View Drive

5111 East Falls View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5111 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house for rent in the College Area! - AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house for rent in the College Area!

Cute home close to SDSU. Hardwood floors, refrigerator, stove, family room, attached garage, and large backyard.

Sorry NO pets.

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2750
Deposit: $2000
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3634860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 E. Falls View Drive have any available units?
5111 E. Falls View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5111 E. Falls View Drive have?
Some of 5111 E. Falls View Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 E. Falls View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5111 E. Falls View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 E. Falls View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5111 E. Falls View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5111 E. Falls View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5111 E. Falls View Drive offers parking.
Does 5111 E. Falls View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 E. Falls View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 E. Falls View Drive have a pool?
No, 5111 E. Falls View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5111 E. Falls View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5111 E. Falls View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 E. Falls View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5111 E. Falls View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

