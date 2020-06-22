All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:43 AM

5102 Ewing St

5102 Ewing Street · No Longer Available
Location

5102 Ewing Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Off Campus housing. NO CARPET!! Upgraded bathrooms. Private Yard with Improvements pending. Exterior work to be preformed this winter. 2 x Fridges, Washer/Dryer Included. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. 3 driveway spaces available. Large Living room with luxury plank Wood Print Vinyl Throughout. Home has skylights for great natural lighting and good sized bedrooms. Storage shed provided for additional storage space. 10-minute flat walk to campus and Ralphs (grocery store). $35 Application fee pp. Holding/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line.

BRE No. 01776680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Ewing St have any available units?
5102 Ewing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 Ewing St have?
Some of 5102 Ewing St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Ewing St currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Ewing St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Ewing St pet-friendly?
No, 5102 Ewing St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5102 Ewing St offer parking?
Yes, 5102 Ewing St does offer parking.
Does 5102 Ewing St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5102 Ewing St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Ewing St have a pool?
No, 5102 Ewing St does not have a pool.
Does 5102 Ewing St have accessible units?
No, 5102 Ewing St does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Ewing St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5102 Ewing St has units with dishwashers.
