5102 Ewing St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Off Campus housing. NO CARPET!! Upgraded bathrooms. Private Yard with Improvements pending. Exterior work to be preformed this winter. 2 x Fridges, Washer/Dryer Included. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. 3 driveway spaces available. Large Living room with luxury plank Wood Print Vinyl Throughout. Home has skylights for great natural lighting and good sized bedrooms. Storage shed provided for additional storage space. 10-minute flat walk to campus and Ralphs (grocery store). $35 Application fee pp. Holding/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line.



BRE No. 01776680