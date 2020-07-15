510 Camino De La Reina #330

Amenities

3bed/2bath Luxury Condo - MOVE IN SPECIAL

$300 OFF / FIRST MONTH RENT****

Beautiful condo in the River Scene Complex located in one of San Diego's premiere areas!

You will LOVE this warm and comfortable condo! This 3-bedroom, 2 bath features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. You will be greeted by an open living and dining area with a warm gas fireplace. The kitchen offers plenty of storage with an open concept. This complex has great walking areas for evening strolls with your pets!

Less than five minutes away: San Diego high-end Fashion Valley Shopping Center, 38 theater screens, 18-hole championship golf course and driving ranges, jogging and biking trails along San Diego River to Mission Bay. Largest YMCA in San Diego with two pools, work out rooms, basketball courts, kids after school program, not to mention (two trolley stops, and three Starbucks)



Ten minutes away Little Italy with over 50 restaurants, famous Balboa Park, its museums, theaters and zoo, Old Town, Gaslight, North Park, Beaches-In the center of what is happening and fun.



Private patio

Air conditioning

Washer and Dryer

Dishwasher, Microwave Oven, Stove, Refrigerator

3 assigned parking spaces

Community Pool, Spa



Small well trained, friendly pet considered with deposit



AVAILABLE NOW!!



Rent $2600

Security Deposit $2600

Application Fee $40 per applicant



For showing please call (619) 985-4203 or email lease@sandiegotpm.com

DRE Broker license 01299197



