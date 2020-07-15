All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
510 Camino De La Reina #330
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

510 Camino De La Reina #330

510 Camino De La Reina · No Longer Available
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

510 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
3bed/2bath Luxury Condo - MOVE IN SPECIAL
$300 OFF / FIRST MONTH RENT****
Beautiful condo in the River Scene Complex located in one of San Diego's premiere areas!
You will LOVE this warm and comfortable condo! This 3-bedroom, 2 bath features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. You will be greeted by an open living and dining area with a warm gas fireplace. The kitchen offers plenty of storage with an open concept. This complex has great walking areas for evening strolls with your pets!
Less than five minutes away: San Diego high-end Fashion Valley Shopping Center, 38 theater screens, 18-hole championship golf course and driving ranges, jogging and biking trails along San Diego River to Mission Bay. Largest YMCA in San Diego with two pools, work out rooms, basketball courts, kids after school program, not to mention (two trolley stops, and three Starbucks)

Ten minutes away Little Italy with over 50 restaurants, famous Balboa Park, its museums, theaters and zoo, Old Town, Gaslight, North Park, Beaches-In the center of what is happening and fun.

Private patio
Air conditioning
Washer and Dryer
Dishwasher, Microwave Oven, Stove, Refrigerator
3 assigned parking spaces
Community Pool, Spa

Small well trained, friendly pet considered with deposit

AVAILABLE NOW!!

Rent $2600
Security Deposit $2600
Application Fee $40 per applicant

For showing please call (619) 985-4203 or email lease@sandiegotpm.com
DRE Broker license 01299197

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5191444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Camino De La Reina #330 have any available units?
510 Camino De La Reina #330 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Camino De La Reina #330 have?
Some of 510 Camino De La Reina #330's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Camino De La Reina #330 currently offering any rent specials?
510 Camino De La Reina #330 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Camino De La Reina #330 pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Camino De La Reina #330 is pet friendly.
Does 510 Camino De La Reina #330 offer parking?
Yes, 510 Camino De La Reina #330 offers parking.
Does 510 Camino De La Reina #330 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Camino De La Reina #330 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Camino De La Reina #330 have a pool?
Yes, 510 Camino De La Reina #330 has a pool.
Does 510 Camino De La Reina #330 have accessible units?
No, 510 Camino De La Reina #330 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Camino De La Reina #330 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Camino De La Reina #330 has units with dishwashers.
