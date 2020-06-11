Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5053 West Point Loma Blvd Available 11/15/19 Gorgeous Townhome 2 Blocks from Beach with Views - This large two bed, two bath home has views of the bay, is 2 blocks from the beach and has a large gated private yard with mature trees. The home has a rooftop deck that affords awesome views and ocean breezes ventilate ever part of the house, and a deck near the kitchen that is perfect for a BBQ. It's a short walk to dog beach and the bike path is across the street. With a large open living space and deep garage, there is plenty of room to store surf boards and relax after a day at the beach. Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom, and the home has beautiful tongue and groove wood ceilings. Upgraded double pane vinyl windows let in plenty of natural light. The home has enough space for three cars to be parked off the street and there is plenty of on street parking in the area as well. Has tile floors throughout, washer and dryer hookups, gas stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Pets allowed upon approval. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867. Call or text Celso for an appointment at (619) 674-1516.



(RLNE4403445)