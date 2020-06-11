All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

5053 West Point Loma Blvd

5053 West Point Loma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5053 West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5053 West Point Loma Blvd Available 11/15/19 Gorgeous Townhome 2 Blocks from Beach with Views - This large two bed, two bath home has views of the bay, is 2 blocks from the beach and has a large gated private yard with mature trees. The home has a rooftop deck that affords awesome views and ocean breezes ventilate ever part of the house, and a deck near the kitchen that is perfect for a BBQ. It's a short walk to dog beach and the bike path is across the street. With a large open living space and deep garage, there is plenty of room to store surf boards and relax after a day at the beach. Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom, and the home has beautiful tongue and groove wood ceilings. Upgraded double pane vinyl windows let in plenty of natural light. The home has enough space for three cars to be parked off the street and there is plenty of on street parking in the area as well. Has tile floors throughout, washer and dryer hookups, gas stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Pets allowed upon approval. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867. Call or text Celso for an appointment at (619) 674-1516.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 West Point Loma Blvd have any available units?
5053 West Point Loma Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5053 West Point Loma Blvd have?
Some of 5053 West Point Loma Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 West Point Loma Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5053 West Point Loma Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 West Point Loma Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5053 West Point Loma Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5053 West Point Loma Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5053 West Point Loma Blvd offers parking.
Does 5053 West Point Loma Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5053 West Point Loma Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 West Point Loma Blvd have a pool?
No, 5053 West Point Loma Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5053 West Point Loma Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5053 West Point Loma Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 West Point Loma Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 West Point Loma Blvd has units with dishwashers.

